Hamlin Capital Management LLC Takes $68.46 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 376,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,455,000. CME Group makes up approximately 3.2% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of CME Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in CME Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,988,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in CME Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in CME Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in CME Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.06.

CME Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.39. 31,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,138. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.02 and a 200 day moving average of $172.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

