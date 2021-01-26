Hamlin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,894,000. Leggett & Platt makes up 2.3% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Leggett & Platt at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,073,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 17.9% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,931,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth $53,251,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 50.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 975,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,202,000 after acquiring an additional 327,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 8.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 718,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 57,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.70. 22,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $50.51.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.