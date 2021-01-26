Hamlin Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,638,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105,207 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International makes up 4.2% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 1.53% of Old Republic International worth $91,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,579,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,300,000 after acquiring an additional 419,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,162,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,613,000 after buying an additional 5,547,335 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,616,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,054,000 after buying an additional 1,409,065 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,295,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,836,000 after buying an additional 1,309,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,350,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,904,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,205. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at $26,966.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

