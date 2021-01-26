Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Trading 8.8% Higher

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) traded up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $9.89. 384,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 234,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

