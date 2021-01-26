Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys 766 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $212.35 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $212.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.82 and a 200 day moving average of $155.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.