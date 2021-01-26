Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys Shares of 40,000 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 103,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 27,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $38.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $977.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTO shares. BOCOM International started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.