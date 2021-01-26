Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 48,871 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 659,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,904,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Nomura raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $180.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $195.11.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

