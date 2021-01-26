Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 270,337 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

Shares of HBI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 784,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,902. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $646,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,608.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 44,899 shares of company stock worth $711,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

