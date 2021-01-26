Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Commerzbank AG (CBK.F)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of HPGLY stock opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.59. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $99.25.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.