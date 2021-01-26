Hardy Reed LLC Purchases 9,915 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,869,000 after buying an additional 92,204 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,613,000 after purchasing an additional 38,534 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,202. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

