Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 4,087 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,583 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $136,240,000 after buying an additional 764,076 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $296,467,000 after buying an additional 580,158 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after buying an additional 508,255 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5,779.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,634,000 after buying an additional 435,619 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.83. 123,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,323. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.09 and a 200 day moving average of $123.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $214.13 billion, a PE ratio of 78.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

