Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 442,920 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,314,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,920 shares during the quarter. Perrigo makes up approximately 1.4% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.96% of Perrigo worth $58,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 12.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 9.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Perrigo by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,891 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at $670,343.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of PRGO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.45. 6,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,130. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.52. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -741.54, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

