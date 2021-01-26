Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,430,000 after acquiring an additional 136,790 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,229,000 after buying an additional 318,237 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,052,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after buying an additional 42,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,385,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,218. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

