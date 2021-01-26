Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,597 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.9% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $78,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.8% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,396 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 373 shares of the software company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $473.77. 21,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $484.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.32. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,748 shares of company stock worth $2,200,062 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

