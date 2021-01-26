Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 334.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Square by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.71.

NYSE SQ traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.73. The stock had a trading volume of 106,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,060,582. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $246.49. The company has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.88, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total value of $20,274,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,463,655 shares of company stock valued at $308,949,093 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

