Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 1,711 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,440 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 52.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.14. 139,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,536,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 109.47, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average is $58.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.