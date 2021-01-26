Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 521 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 174.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. BTIG Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,501.82.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $30.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,849.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,822. The stock has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,619.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,725.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,327.29. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.96) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

