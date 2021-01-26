Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 816 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,041 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6,196.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 328,849 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,237,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 744.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,053 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,746,000 after purchasing an additional 151,675 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,101,000 after purchasing an additional 128,702 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 44.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 318,043 shares of the software company’s stock worth $73,471,000 after purchasing an additional 98,573 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.16. 17,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.94, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

