Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 132.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,741 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Comcast by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 18,555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Comcast by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,574 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Comcast by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 286,670 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 66,210 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $49.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,565,469. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $225.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

