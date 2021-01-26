Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.82.

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,382. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

