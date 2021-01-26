Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,993,883,000 after buying an additional 375,026 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after purchasing an additional 253,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,074,575,000 after purchasing an additional 89,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.74.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,109 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,659. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.52 on Tuesday, reaching $245.23. 124,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,205,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.83. The firm has a market cap of $287.33 billion, a PE ratio of 93.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

