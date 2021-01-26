Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285,600 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.44. 610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,600. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.29. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $369.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.