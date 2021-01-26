Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $15.44 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,914 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.98.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $4,999,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,033 shares of company stock worth $78,547,823 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $884.81. 362,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,594,461. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $733.06 and its 200-day moving average is $487.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $838.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,768.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.