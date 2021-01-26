Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $266.02 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 831,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,070 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for approximately 6.3% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 1.62% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $266,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 959.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $304.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,898. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 90.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.63.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.58.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

