Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $256.27. 44,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,972. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.69 and its 200-day moving average is $238.33. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $149.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.48.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

