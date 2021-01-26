Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $33.70 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Palo Alto Networks worth $33,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $659,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $360.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,755. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.38 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $375.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,656 shares of company stock worth $51,353,212. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.79.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

