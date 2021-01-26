Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $50.15 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises about 1.2% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of CSX worth $50,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in CSX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in CSX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Evercore ISI raised CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.06. The company had a trading volume of 61,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,530. The company has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.04. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

