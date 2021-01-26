Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $4.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $541.70. 68,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,532,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.38, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. 140166 raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

