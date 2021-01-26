Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $3.76 Million in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after buying an additional 6,954,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,961,000 after buying an additional 810,421 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,509,000 after buying an additional 2,360,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 15.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,682,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,873,000 after buying an additional 739,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $148,502,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

PINS traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,571,862. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $76.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $5,785,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 278,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $16,178,274.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,694,040 shares of company stock worth $178,591,046 over the last ninety days.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

