Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 12,737 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 138.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,740,000 after acquiring an additional 865,262 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,365,000 after buying an additional 709,395 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 902.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 567,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,370,000 after buying an additional 511,038 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,743,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 467,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,681,000 after buying an additional 284,146 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.80. 52,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $132.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

