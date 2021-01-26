Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 64,074 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 64,074 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.2% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Norfolk Southern worth $49,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC traded down $4.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $258.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.24. The company has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.92.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

