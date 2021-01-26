Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 64,082 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,082 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.13% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $24,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,765. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.32. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.90.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

