Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,515,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,101,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,242,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.13.

NYSE SNOW traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,306. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.55 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.82.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

