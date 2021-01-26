Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $47,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 46,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 283.1% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 42.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 71.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.65, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,592 shares of company stock worth $25,524,938. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.90. The company had a trading volume of 90,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477,425. The company has a market cap of $207.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.