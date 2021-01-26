Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.58.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $515.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,655. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

