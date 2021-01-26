Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 23,188 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,188 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,867.95.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $16.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,916.34. 17,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,772.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,634.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,934.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

