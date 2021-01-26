Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 253 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in Netflix by 20.8% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Netflix by 137.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 387 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $565.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.80 billion, a PE ratio of 89.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $520.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.86. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

