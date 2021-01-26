Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 4,812 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,869,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 639,375 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $224,216,000 after buying an additional 138,846 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,244. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

