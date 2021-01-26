Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.36 and last traded at $22.36. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95.

Harford Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HFBK)

Harford Bank provides commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental units in Harford and Cecil counties, and surrounding areas of northeastern Maryland. It offers various deposit services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

