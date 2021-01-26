Harfst & Associates Inc. Buys 456 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 511 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. 140166 increased their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.92.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $546.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $528.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.72. The firm has a market cap of $338.05 billion, a PE ratio of 89.38, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.