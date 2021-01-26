Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 4,821 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average of $42.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

