Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.46

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 11448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37. The company has a market cap of $801.53 million, a PE ratio of -20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 204,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 87,232 shares of company stock worth $624,889 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,442,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after acquiring an additional 456,982 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Harmonic during the third quarter worth about $1,867,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 270.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 212,010 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Harmonic by 39.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 637,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 181,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 150,922 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

