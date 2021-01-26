Harmony Market Cap Reaches $61.90 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $61.90 million and $5.13 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00070909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.17 or 0.00831836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.21 or 0.04309772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017400 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,754,867,000 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

