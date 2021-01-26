Harold R. Carpenter Sells 3,742 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $265,943.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PNFP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,478. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $73.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $13,346,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $667,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

