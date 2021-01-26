Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Tops $128.67 on Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $57.47 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for about $128.67 or 0.00401241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00010549 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 460,766 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,629 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

Harvest Finance Token Trading

Harvest Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

