Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) had its price target increased by analysts at Alliance Global Partners to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medicinal cannabis company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 46.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HRVSF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Harvest Health & Recreation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Harvest Health & Recreation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Harvest Health & Recreation from $2.10 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of HRVSF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,830. Harvest Health & Recreation has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, processes, sells, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the brands of ROLL ONE, MODERN FLOWER, EVOLAB, CHROMA, CO2LORS, ALCHEMY and CBX SCIENCES.

