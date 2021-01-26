Hashshare Market Cap Hits $256,777.05 (HSS)

Hashshare (CURRENCY:HSS) traded up 37.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Hashshare has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hashshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashshare has a total market capitalization of $256,777.05 and $179.00 worth of Hashshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014147 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 76.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002262 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000682 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Hashshare Profile

HSS is a coin. Hashshare’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,534,625 coins. The official website for Hashshare is hashshare.org/en . Hashshare’s official message board is blog.naver.com/hashshare . Hashshare’s official Twitter account is @HashShare_CM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The HSS (Hashshare) is a project that combines the Bitcoin mining system with a Stakingnode. The HSS project was developed with the establishment of an efficient and stable Bitcoin mining system for anyone to participate in. The HSS team needed a cryptocurrency to promote global participation in diverse businesses funded by mining profits and began to develop a network which could provide highest transparency. In addition, the revenue generated by HSS project will be invested in projects separately prepared by the HSS team, which will expand the use of HSS token, and participants can expect increase in the value of HSS. The HSS team will strategically conduct mining in China and Kazakhstan to enhance profitability. “

Hashshare Coin Trading

Hashshare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

