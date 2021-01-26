Haven Protocol Trading Down 18% Over Last 7 Days (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.58 or 0.00008055 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $37.23 million and $655,240.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,077.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,313.51 or 0.04094852 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.52 or 0.00416263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.95 or 0.01331026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.89 or 0.00542110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.59 or 0.00432049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.37 or 0.00266131 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00022752 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,408,191 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

