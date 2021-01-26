Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hawaiian stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.24. 829,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $931.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

