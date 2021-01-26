HC Wainwright Boosts Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Price Target to $1.30

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $0.90 to $1.30 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.75. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. On average, analysts predict that Ur-Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 21,375,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after buying an additional 766,077 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 851.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,155,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,929,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,160,802 shares in the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.